LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man suspected of killing his young daughter, leaving the body in an abandoned property in Illinois and forcing his wife into prostitution in Las Vegas has been charged with 34 counts of child sexual assault, abuse, lewdness and pornography.

Jason Scott Quate was not asked to enter pleas during court appearances Friday.

His court-appointed lawyer, Katrina Ross, has said he will plead not guilty.

Quate is 34. He was arrested June 6 on prostitution-related charges and is being held without bail.

He is accused of keeping two daughters, ages 13 and 11, captive in an apartment since moving with them and his wife to Las Vegas early last year.

The charges allege he had sex with one daughter and that both daughters had injuries from beatings.