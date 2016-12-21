MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian prosecutors have opened a probe into an attack on an important Jewish pilgrimage site in a central Ukrainian town.

The grave of a revered Hasidic rabbi was desecrated with a pig’s head and daubed with fake blood before dawn Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims annually visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav in the town of Uman, south of Kiev.

The office of Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko says in a statement that Lutsenko has taken the case under his personal control and instructed local prosecutors to make it a priority.

Far-right groups have targeted Jewish pilgrims before. Ukrainian nationalists last year destroyed a tent city for the annual Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to the gravesite.