UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are offering cash to anyone who can say who vandalized two-dozen headstones at a historic cemetery.
Prince George’s County Police said Tuesday that they’re looking for the person or people who knocked over 24 headstones at the cemetery in Upper Marlboro that belongs to St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
A police statement says the vandalism apparently happened Friday night. They say some of the headstones date to the 1800s.
The church is on The National Register of Historic Places.
