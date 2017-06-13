STOCKHOLM (AP) — A van driver rammed into a cab in central Stockholm Tuesday in what police said was apparently not a terrorist incident. Officers were searching for the driver who ran away from the scene.

The taxi driver was injured, police spokesman Anders Bryngelsson said.

“We investigate this as attempted murder because the driver of the van could have had that intention,” Bryngelsson told The Associated Press. He declined to describe the driver.

Another police spokesman, Kjell Lindgren, later told the AP that there was “nothing to indicate that this is a terrorist incident.”

Police say they found “nothing dangerous” in the van, which was abandoned in a southern Stockholm street a few hundred meters (yards) away from where it rammed the cab.

The vehicle belonged to Tjuvgods.se, a courier company founded to help former convicts and recovering drug addicts back into the labor market. A company spokesman, Curre Cederstrom, said the van was discovered missing Tuesday morning.

“We had not even reported it stolen when we heard about this,” the Aftonbladet newspaper quoted Cederstrom as saying. He couldn’t be reached immediately for further comment.

Eyewitness Per Sturesson told Aftonbladet he first thought “the driver jumped out to see what had happened but he sped up and continued to drive.”

“It felt like he just wanted to get out of the truck in panic.”

Swedish media say several vehicles were hit in the incident and barriers closing a street had been hit. Police could not confirm that immediately.

On April 7, the driver of a stolen truck killed five pedestrians and injured 14 in central Stockholm. Lawyers for the suspect, Rakhmat Akilov, say he has admitted driving the truck 1,100 meters (3,600 feet) down a main pedestrian shopping street. That case is not expected to come to trial until next year.

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.