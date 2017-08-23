WASHINGTON — Former undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson is looking to crowdfund enough money to buy Twitter so President Donald Trump can’t use it.

Wilson launched the fundraiser last week, tweeting: “If @Twitter executives won’t shut down Trump’s violence and hate, then it’s up to us. #BuyTwitter #BanTrump.” The GoFundMe page for the fundraiser with a billion-dollar goal says Trump’s tweets “damage the country and put people in harm’s way.”

She says she hopes the fundraiser will allow her to buy enough Twitter stock for a controlling interest in the company.

As of Wednesday morning, she had raised less than $6,000 of the billion-dollar goal.

Wilson’s identity as a CIA operative was leaked by an official in former President George W. Bush’s administration in 2003. She left the agency in 2005.