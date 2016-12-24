COEBURN, Va. (AP) — State police say a mother of two young children was killed by a driver who tried to avoid a drunken-driving checkpoint in southwest Virginia.
Police say the crash occurred Friday afternoon on Route 58 in the town of Coeburn, in Wise County.
Police say 36-year-old Samantha Dennis of Coeburn was driving a sport-utility that abruptly stopped after arriving at a DUI checkpoint. Police say she made a U-turn and headed west in the eastbound lane before colliding head-on with another car.
The driver of that car died at the scene. Police identified her as 32-year-old Rebecca Starling of St. Charles, Missouri. Her 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old daughter were in the car at the time. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Trump asks Boeing for F/A-18 pitch, citing 'tremendous' cost overruns of Lockheed Martin F-35
- Seahawks’ freeway shutdowns: State calls foul on Renton police
- Carrie Fisher's brother says actress is in stable condition
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame voting appears to be trending in right direction
Police say charges are pending against Dennis.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.