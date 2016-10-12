PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has sentenced a white, former police officer to 2 ½ years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed black teen suspected of shoplifting.

Media outlets report that a judge sentenced Stephen Rankin on Wednesday to the maximum recommendation from the jury that convicted the former Portsmouth officer of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old William Chapman II. After the sentence was handed down, Rankin said he was deeply sorry.

The judge couldn’t increase the recommended sentence, but could have reduced it. The judge denied defense attorneys’ request that Rankin remain free on bond during his appeal.

Rankin shot Chapman in the face and chest outside a Wal-Mart last year after a security guard accused the teen of shoplifting. Rankin was fired after the indictment.