MOSCOW — Uzbekistan’s foreign minister says the Central Asian country has provided information about the Uzbek man alleged to have killed four people when he drove a truck into a crowd in the center of the Swedish capital.
Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov says the suspect, Rakhmat Akilov, had been recruited by the Islamic State group while in Sweden, where he had lived since 2014.
The UzDaily news portal quoted Kamilov on Friday as saying that information on the suspect was given “to one of our Western partners” for transmission to Sweden. The portal did not say when the information was sent.
Reports this week said Uzbekistan had opened a criminal case against the 39-year-old Akilov for extremist connections.
The Monday attack also injured 15 others.
