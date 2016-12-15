MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Six new charges involving five women have been added to the 15 charges a suspended University of Wisconsin-Madison student faces.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Thursday (http://bit.ly/2hAR1nh ) that Alec Cook now faces 21 criminal charges involving 10 women.

Cook is due back in court Friday for a hearing on whether his $200,000 bond should be reduced.

The most serious of the new charges against the 20-year-old Cook are felony stalking charges. Two women each told police that Cook followed them around campus or showed up in places they frequented and stared at them, despite being told to leave them alone.

Cook was also charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct for incidents in September. Cook was also charged with disorderly conduct for earlier incidents involving two other women.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj