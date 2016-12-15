CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Muslim American soldier whose combat death in Iraq was described in a centerpiece speech at this year’s Democratic National Convention will be honored with a plaque at his alma mater, the University of Virginia.

UVA officials said in a statement Thursday that the plaque will be dedicated this spring in memory of U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan.

Khan graduated in 2000 and was killed by a car bomb in Iraq in 2004. He posthumously received the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.

His parents, Khizr and Ghazala Khan, had immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan. They told his story during in a speech that criticized Donald Trump.

A UVA committee on Friday approved installing the plaque outside the university’s Rotunda, where other plaques honor alumni killed in wars.