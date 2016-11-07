CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia administrator who jurors found was defamed by a Rolling Stone article about a gang rape says she “just wanted to disappear” after the story hit newsstands in November 2014.

Nicole Eramo described on Monday the ways her reputation and life were impacted by the story “A Rape on Campus.” Jurors concluded Friday that the magazine, its publisher and a reporter defamed Eramo in the article.

Jurors are expected Monday to decide how much money to award Eramo in damages. She was seeking $7.5 million.

Eramo described having suicidal thoughts while curled up in a ball under her desk days after the story was published. She says she “didn’t know how it was going to be OK.”