NEW YORK (AP) — A utility worker is being credited with saving a man who fell onto a New York City subway track just before a train pulled into the station.
Cellphone video taken by a Seattle teenager shows Jonathan Kulig, of Queens, picking up a young man who had fallen off a Manhattan station’s platform and landed between the rails.
The 29-year-old Consolidated Edison engineer then places the disoriented man on the platform and guides him to a nearby bench.
A minute later a subway train rumbled into the station. The rescue occurred around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
The rescued man was taken to a hospital by emergency crews.
The Daily News reports 15-year-old Parker Van de Graaf captured the video after seeing the man fall onto the tracks.
