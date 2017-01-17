MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York utility is set to vote later this month on a plan to construct an offshore wind farm off eastern Long Island.
The Long Island Power Authority says the 90-megawatt, 15-turbine wind farm 30 miles east of Montauk would be the largest offshore wind project built to date.
Plans are also underway for a wind farm that would feature as many as 194 turbines in a 127-square-mile section south of Jones Beach. That proposal still faces legal challenges.
LIPA spokesman Sid Nathan says the utility plans to award a contract to Deepwater Wind. Terms have not been announced. Deepwater CEO Jeff Grybowski confirmed the utility’s Jan. 25 vote.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
Deepwater opened the nation’s first offshore wind farm last month near Rhode Island. That project involves five turbines.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.