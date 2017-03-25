SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s governor has signed legislation that requires doctors to inform women that medication-induced abortions can be halted after taking just one of two pills.
Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signed the legislation despite physicians saying there’s little evidence or science to back up that idea.
Proponents of the idea say doctors can give a woman the hormone progesterone to stop an abortion after she has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion.
The law is scheduled to take effect in May.
A similar law in Arizona was repealed after Planned Parenthood took the issue to court.
Arkansas and South Dakota have enacted similar laws. Bills are under consideration in Indiana and North Carolina.
