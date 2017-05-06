SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah has seen its sales tax revenue skyrocket since the online retail giant Amazon.com agreed to collect taxes on purchases in the Beehive state.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2pSeDtQ ) that the Utah Tax Commission recorded $195 million in taxable sales from “nonstore retailers” in the months of January and February.
That’s a 122 percent increase from the same period in 2016, when the state took in $107 million.
Officials won’t say how much of the latest tally of taxes came directly from Amazon.
Amazon started collecting Utah’s 4.7 percent sales tax in January under a deal with the state that allows the Seattle-based retailer to get the same 1.31 percent of the taxes-collected handling fee that in-state retailers receive.
