SANDY, Utah (AP) — Utah police say three people are dead and two others have been wounded in a shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb.

Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said the shooting took place outside a home around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police do not know if the shooter is among the injured or dead but Nielsen says police don’t think the shooter is at large.

Nielsen did not have details about the victims’ ages, the condition of the two people hospitalized, what may have precipitated the shooting or whether the victims and shooter knew each other.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood about 20 miles southwest of Salt Lake City and about half a mile from an elementary school that was put on lockdown.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students were at the school at the time.