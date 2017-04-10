SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man is running for president in his native country of Kenya.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2nyFkUp ) that Amram Musungu says he’s always wanted to run for the post to help Kenyans work to get control of a country that he believes is ripe for a change.
The 39-year-old auditor and married father of two came to Utah years ago to get a college education. He is a member of the Mormon religion and a former member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Musungu faces seven other candidates, many of whom have decades of experience working for the government.
Most Read Stories
- Likely murder-suicide at school kills 2 adults, 1 student VIEW
- After abuse allegations, Ed Murray's political foes may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Cornerback or offensive lineman? Here's who the mock drafts have the Seahawks taking
Musungu lives in South Salt Lake, a suburb of Salt Lake City. He has dual citizenship from the United States and Kenya.
___
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.