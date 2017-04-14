SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge is facing a deluge of complaints after calling a former Mormon bishop convicted of rape an “extraordinary, good man” who did something wrong, a judicial oversight organization said Friday.

The criticism began when Judge Thomas Low let Keith Robert Vallejo out of custody after a jury found him guilty of 10 counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of object rape, said Jennifer Yim, executive director of the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission.

But Yim said most of the roughly 40 emails, six voicemails and some Facebook messages filed since late March came after Low sentenced Vallejo to up to life in prison and seemed to get emotional during the hearing, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“The court has no doubt that Mr. Vallejo is an extraordinary, good man,” Low said during sentencing. “But great men sometimes do bad things.”

One of Vallejo’s victims said she was shocked by the judge’s sympathy, saying it felt like he cared more about the defendant than the victims.

Low did not return a request for comment submitted through a court spokesman.

The female victim was 19 when she said Vallejo, a relative, groped her multiple times when she stayed at his house while attending Brigham Young University in 2013. A second victim told police that Vallejo raped and groped her while she slept on his couch in 2014 when she was 17.

The abuse occurred in Provo, a Mormon stronghold that is home to BYU. Low attended the school, where almost all students are Mormon, but it is not clear whether he is a member of the faith.

There was no indication that the judge had any prior relationship with Vallejo, said Ryan McBride, the prosecutor on the case. Low would have to disclose something like that, he said.

McBride called Low’s comment inappropriate and said it may have come in response to more than 50 character letters about Vallejo, most of them detailing the good things he’s done. The defendant’s brother spoke at the hearing and compared Vallejo to Jesus in making the argument that he was wrongly convicted, McBride said.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to acknowledge the good things that someone has done in their lives,” the prosecutor said. “But I think whenever you do that in a case like this, you’ve also got to say, but it doesn’t excuse what you’ve done.”

A spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Vallejo was released from his position as bishop after church leaders found out about the accusations.

In the faith, bishops are regular church members who lead their congregations for four to five years. The position is unpaid and part of the religion’s lay clergy structure that makes it different from many other religions.

Low’s comments also sparked outrage Friday from sexual assault victim advocates.

“The signal that it sends to sexual violence survivors is that if you choose to disclose, that we’re still going to treat your perpetrator as if they’re a good person,” Turner Bitton, executive director of the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

