U.S. Olympic Committee leaders have contacted USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny about his future at the federation and say they’ll wait for Penny to respond before divulging what they told him.

Penny was discussed at Thursday’s board meeting. He is under scrutiny for the federation’s handling of a string of sexual abuse cases.

He is a co-defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, who has accused former volunteer team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

USA Gymnastics has denied wrongdoing.

Penny has the support of the USA Gymnastics board. The USOC doesn’t have official capacity to oust Penny but could take measures such as cutting funding.

USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said there was no deadline for Penny to respond to the recommendations.