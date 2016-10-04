PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Oklahoma on Tuesday morning, hitting the same spot where a record-setting temblor was centered a month ago.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday’s earthquake hit shortly after 4 a.m. with an epicenter about 10 miles northwest of Pawnee, or about 75 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. There are no reports of damage or injury.

On Sept. 3, Oklahoma’s strongest earthquake on record struck Pawnee and was felt widely throughout the central United States. Scientists later said the 5.8-magnitude quake led to the discovery of a new fault line, leading to worries that oil and gas production could trigger more powerful earthquakes.

Scientists have linked Oklahoma’s sharp increase in earthquakes in recent years to the underground injection of wastewater during oil and gas production.