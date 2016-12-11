WAUKOMIS, Okla. (AP) — Several small earthquakes have been recorded during the weekend across Oklahoma, the largest being a magnitude 3.7 temblor near Waukomis.

No damage or injuries are reported.

The quake near Waukomis, about 60 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, was recorded early Saturday by the U.S. Geological Survey. Magnitude 3.3 earthquakes were recorded Sunday morning near Perry, about 55 miles north of Oklahoma City, and on Saturday near Mooreland, 110 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Three quakes ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 2.9 were recorded near McLoud, Okarche and Perry.

Oklahoma’s earthquakes have been linked the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and gas production. State regulators have shut down or imposed new restrictions on wells used for wastewater disposal.