MEDFORD, Okla. (AP) — No injuries or damage were reported after a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Oklahoma on Friday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake’s epicenter was near Medford, or about 95 miles north of Oklahoma City. The USGS says the earthquake was felt in northern Oklahoma and in parts of Kansas, including the Wichita area.
Earlier in the day, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit the same area, and a 2.6 magnitude quake also struck Cushing — the site of a major oil storage hub where a 5.0 magnitude temblor caused substantial damage on Nov. 7.
Oklahoma’s earthquakes have been linked to oil and gas production, and state regulators have shut down or imposed new restrictions on underground wells that are used for wastewater disposal.
Most Read Stories
- Mariners acquire shortstop Jean Segura and two other players from Diamondbacks for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte
- Nooksack tribe boots out 300 members, faces showdown with feds WATCH
- The Apple Cup looks like it will get bigger and bigger | Larry Stone
- Lodge Sports Grille preps new locations as existing ones go into Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.