TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida police have arrested a 22-year-old University of South Florida football player on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.
In a news release sent Tuesday, USF police said they arrested LaDarrius Divonta Jackson at 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
According to police, Jackson allegedly assaulted a female acquaintance Monday afternoon in student housing. Records don’t list a defense lawyer.
Team officials released a statement saying Jackson has been removed from all team activities.
A bio on the USF football website says Jackson is from Birmingham, Alabama. He’s a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior defensive end who played in seven games last season with three tackles. He joined USF after transferring from Hinds Community College in Jackson, Mississippi.
