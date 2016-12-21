The news was met on social media with anger against the airline industry, but also skepticism, though passengers who were on the plane when it landed in New York corroborated their story.

Two Muslim American YouTube personalities who were returning home to New York after a world tour said they were removed from a Delta Air Lines flight at a London airport on Wednesday after other passengers expressed discomfort with their presence on the flight.

Adam Saleh, 23, a filmmaker from Manhattan, and his friend Slim Albaher, 22, from Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, said they were asked by the captain to leave their flight at London Heathrow Airport after Saleh spoke in Arabic to his mother by phone and the two men followed up by speaking to each other in Arabic, setting off alarm among some passengers on the flight.

The news was met on social media with anger against the airline industry, but also skepticism, though passengers who were on the plane when it landed in New York corroborated their story.

Saleh, who has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube, has a history of perpetuating video hoaxes and pranks, some of them aimed at exposing stereotypes about Muslims. In his latest YouTube video, posted this month, he pretended to smuggle himself onto a plane in a suitcase. He’d been criticized previously for faking a video, which went viral, purporting to show anti-Muslim discrimination by the New York Police Department.

In a phone interview Wednesday from Heathrow before he and Albaher boarded a new flight, Saleh insisted this was not a stunt: “The only thing I can say is, I would never film a phone video. That’s when it’s really serious, and I must film.” His video camera was in his luggage.

Delta said late Wednesday that, based on information collected, the two customers removed from the flight “sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting.”

“What is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees,” the airline said. “It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority.”

Earlier, the airline said it was taking accusations of discrimination “very seriously.”

Camilla Goodman, a spokeswoman for London’s Metropolitan Police, confirmed that two passengers had been removed from the flight and that they “didn’t do anything lawfully wrong.” They were not arrested, she said. Saleh and Albaher later boarded a Virgin flight to New York.

In Periscope videos and the interview with The New York Times, Saleh and Albaher gave their version of events. Saleh said he had just spoken to his mother on the phone, in Arabic, to tell her when his flight would land. After the call, he and Albaher continued to speak briefly in Arabic, when they were interrupted by a woman in front of them who asked them to speak English because they made her uncomfortable.

They did not respond aggressively, Saleh said, but told her they were speaking Arabic and asked whether she had ever heard another language. Then, Saleh said, a man with a British accent who appeared to be traveling with her swore at them and said they should be “chucked” off the plane. “At this point, me and Slim looked at each other,” Saleh said in the interview. “We didn’t know what to do.”

The situation escalated, Saleh said, and other passengers joined in asking that Saleh and Albaher be kicked off the plane. Some mentioned Monday’s terrorist attack in Berlin, he said.

After the disturbance continued for what Saleh said was about seven minutes, the captain was summoned, and he asked that the two men leave the plane with their baggage.

At that point, Saleh started filming with his phone. He later shared the video and others from the airport on Twitter, where he has more than 250,000 followers.

Chris Ashford, 47, who also was on the plane, said he believed the woman had “overreacted.”

“She heard somebody speaking in Arabic, and assumed the worst,” he said.

He added that while he thought Delta acted in the interest of some of its passengers, “I do think it was heavy-handed, kicking the guy off the plane and then removing his bags.”

In the footage, Saleh was being escorted from the plane as he pointed out passengers who were heckling him, yelling goodbye and waving at the camera.

“You guys are racist,” Saleh shouts in the video, as he retells the story of the confrontation. “Six white people against us bearded men.”

With Saleh’s large following, the story quickly took off, and many people were immediately critical of Delta.

Saleh and Albaher had recently traveled to Kuala Lumpur and Sydney, Australia, to perform their stage show, which mixes comedy with inspirational speaking.

Saleh was born and raised in New York City.