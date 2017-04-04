UNITED NATIONS — U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the Trump administration wants to see “proof” from Sudan’s government — not more words — that it is making progress toward peace and protecting civilians in its vast and troubled Darfur region.

A review of the 17,000-strong joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping force is under way and Haley told the Security Council Tuesday that the Sudanese government has tried to obstruct its operations “from day one” and “is still failing to protect its people in Darfur.”

She added, “But against all of these odds, the mission has helped to protect civilians.”

Sudan wants the mission to leave, but Haley said after 10 years the council needs to see “proof” first that the government is meeting benchmarks for peace, protecting civilians and preventing violence in Darfur.