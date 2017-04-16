Nation & WorldNation & World Politics US Vice President Mike Pence says ‘era of strategic patience is over’ with North Korea. Originally published April 16, 2017 at 7:59 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press PANMUNJOM, South Korea (AP) — US Vice President Mike Pence says ‘era of strategic patience is over’ with North Korea. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryVP Mike Pence says North Korea ‘should not mistake the resolve’ of the US to stand with its allies.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.