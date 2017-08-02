WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is urging Americans in North Korea to get out before a travel ban goes into effect on Sept. 1.
The State Department is issuing a new travel warning for North Korea that reflects the Trump administration’s new travel ban. That ban was announced last month and was published Wednesday in the Federal Register. That triggers a month-long period before it takes effect.
The warning says exceptions to the travel ban need special permission that will only be granted “under very limited circumstances.” The State Department says it doesn’t yet know when it will release information on how to apply for an exception.
Previous U.S. travel warnings also urged Americans not to travel to North Korea.
Most Read Stories
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- How the primary election unfolded: Jenny Durkan leads in Seattle mayor’s race, King County Prop. 1 losing WATCH
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list