KUWAIT CITY (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait says American soldiers deployed in the Gulf country who were intentionally rammed by an Egyptian man pulled their attacker from his burning vehicle after it caught fire.

The embassy on Sunday described the incident on a Kuwaiti highway a day earlier as “an attempted terrorist attack.”

It says three uniformed American military personnel were in the truck that was rammed, and all escaped uninjured. It did not say where the troops were stationed, but American forces are deployed to Kuwait’s Camp Arifjan.

Kuwaiti authorities had earlier said five American soldiers were involved. Kuwait’s Interior Ministry identified the attacker as Ibrahim Sulaiman, born in 1988.