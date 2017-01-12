WARSAW, Poland (AP) — American soldiers are rolling into Poland, fulfilling a dream Poles have had since the fall of communism in 1989 to have U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia.
U.S. Army vehicles and soldiers in camouflage crossed into southwestern Poland on Thursday morning from Germany and were heading for Zagan, where they will be based.
U.S. and other Western nations have carried out exercises on NATO’s eastern flank, but this U.S. deployment will be the first continuous deployment to the region by a NATO ally.
Despite the celebrations, a cloud also hangs over the historic moment: anxieties that the enhanced security could eventually be undermined by the pro-Kremlin views of President-elect Donald Trump.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Mariners acquire lefty Drew Smyly from the Rays for three players, including outfielder Mallex Smith
- Retired Gen. James Mattis cancels appearance before House Armed Services Committee
Poland and the Baltic states are nervous about Russian assertiveness displayed in Ukraine and Syria.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.