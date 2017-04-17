UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley was determined to hold a Security Council meeting on the importance of human rights to international peace and security and it will happen on Tuesday — but only after the U.S. addressed objections from Russia, China and other council members.

Haley told reporters at a press conference in early April at the start of the U.S. presidency of the council that she wanted a meeting that didn’t “point fingers at anyone” but looked at underlying human rights issues that lead to conflict and unrest.

But Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Petr Iliichev took issue with the premise of the proposed debate and also argued that other U.N. bodies deal with human rights.

After weeks of behind-the-scenes consultations, a compromise has won approval from all 15 council members.