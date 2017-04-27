Nation & World US Supreme Court won’t block Arkansas execution, clearing way for state’s 4th in 8 days Originally published April 27, 2017 at 8:16 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press VARNER, Ark. (AP) — US Supreme Court won’t block Arkansas execution, clearing way for state’s 4th in 8 days. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryIllinois prison agency rescinds nurse layoffs to still talk
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.