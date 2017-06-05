Share story

By
The Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court’s ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.

The high court ruled 8-1 on May 30 that state courts don’t have jurisdiction over a railroad company headquartered elsewhere just because it has tracks running through those states.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in the opinion that deciding the workers’ cases in Montana would be a violation of the Texas-based BSNF’s due process rights under the 14th Amendment.

The Montana Supreme Court ruled a year ago that railroad workers have special protections that allow them to file injury lawsuits wherever their employers do business.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

BNSF officials argued that would allow “forum shopping,” or filing lawsuits in courts likely to favor the plaintiffs.

The Associated Press