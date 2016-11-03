Nation & World US Supreme Court has stayed the execution of Alabama inmate convicted of 1982 murder-for-hire Originally published November 3, 2016 at 7:36 pm Share story The Associated Press ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — US Supreme Court has stayed the execution of Alabama inmate convicted of 1982 murder-for-hire. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryYellowstone Park plans winter road closures
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.