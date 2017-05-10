BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — A U.S. Senator from Minnesota has helped a man rectify his struggle with the IRS, which declared him dead for 29 years.
KMSP-TV (http://bit.ly/2q5H5Xa ) reports that Sen. Amy Klobuchar managed to reverse the false declaration and Adam Ronning now is recognized as being alive by the government’s standards.
The false declaration initially was made when Ronning was four years old. As an adult, he always paid his taxes, but either only got half of his return or none at all since 2009.
Ronning said the case was “insulting,” ”shocking,” and “frustrating.” Klobuchar called the circumstance “an absurd situation.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus VIEW
- Thousands of Hanford workers take cover after cave-in of tunnel with radioactive waste
Ronning says the government owes him approximately $20,000 in tax returns. He says any money earned back will go toward supporting his family.
A spokeswoman for Klobuchar says such cases are rare.
___
Information from: KMSP-TV, http://www.myfox9.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.