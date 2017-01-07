BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is joining other Democratic senators including New Jersey’s Cory Booker in backing legislation aimed at blocking the creation of a federal religious registry.

The Massachusetts Democrat said targeting people based on their religion goes against American values and makes the country less safe.

The bill would bar the establishment of a registry based on religion, race, age, gender, ethnicity, national origin, or nationality.

Last month President Barack Obama scrapped the last vestiges of a U.S. registration system for Muslim immigrants.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants a tough approach toward immigration.

Other Democratic senators backing the bill include Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Patty Murray of Washington, Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Jeff Merkley of Oregon.