BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she’s “100” percent concerned about reports of Russian hacking into the email accounts of Democratic officials.
The Massachusetts Democrat is one of Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s fiercest critics. She said Thursday she’s also worried that Trump doesn’t seem to want to listen to U.S. intelligence agencies.
Warren told The Associated Press that while Trump successfully tapped into the economic anxieties of many Americans, he now seems ready to hand over the keys to government to some of the very individuals who she says helped break the economy. She said that includes financier Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary.
Asked if she’d ever want to run for president, Warren said “that’s not what I’m thinking about right now.”
