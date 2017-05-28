SYDNEY (AP) — U.S. Sen. John McCain is meeting with Australian leaders for talks on security in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Republican senator visited the Australian capital, Canberra, on Monday. While there, he received praise for his support of the decades-long U.S.-Australia alliance in the wake of a diplomatic spat between the two countries earlier this year.

In February, McCain leaped to Australia’s defense after President Donald Trump got into a heated discussion with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over an Obama-era agreement on the resettlement of refugees. When reports of the testy conversation went public, McCain quickly reached out to Australia’s ambassador to the U.S., and publicly praised Australia for its military cooperation with the U.S.

On Monday, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop thanked McCain for his support.