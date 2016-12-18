RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has met with Saudi King Salman in what likely will be his last visit as America’s top diplomat.
Kerry met with the king and other royalty Sunday at a palace in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency said the two discussed regional issues. Ahead of the trip, the State Department said Kerry would discuss the war in Yemen and stalled peace efforts to end the conflict.
Yemen’s war began when Shiite rebels and their allies seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Woman killed during attempted purse snatching fought with attacker, Seattle police say
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Gulf Arab nations launched a campaign in March 2015 against the rebels. Their offensive has included punishing airstrikes that have caused civilian casualties, leading to the Obama administration halting some arm sales.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.