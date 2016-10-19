WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it detected a “failed” North Korean missile launch on Wednesday.
The U.S. Strategic Command issued a statement late Wednesday saying it presumed the missile was a Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile.
A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Cmdr. Gary Ross, said the U.S. condemns the attempted missile launch, calling it a provocation. He said the U.S. government intends to raise its concerns at the United Nations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.