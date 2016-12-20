WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government says it has extended the economic sanctions on Russia to include eight more entities and seven individuals linked to the annexation of Crimea.
The Treasury Department said Tuesday that this is part of the government’s goal “to maintain pressure on Russia by sustaining the costs of its occupation” of the Ukrainian peninsula.
The statement said six of the people were designated for helping to provide support to Bank Rossiya, which was sanctioned in 2014 for providing material support to a senior Russian official. The seventh is accused of having links to a company building a military base near the Russia-Ukraine border.
The companies that are sanctioned include Institut Stroiproekt, a Russian highway construction company, Russian government-sponsored Crimean Railway and the Crimean Ports company.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.