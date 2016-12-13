WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government says it is sanctioning two Middle Eastern exchange houses and an individual accused of helping to funnel cash to the Islamic State group.

The Treasury Department said in a statement Tuesday that it has listed IS-financier Fawaz Mohammed Jabayr al-Rawi, and Iraq-based Selselat al Thahab Money Exchange and Syria-based Hanifa Currency Exchange as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

The government says al-Rawi and the two exchange businesses have played an important role in the Islamic State group’s financial operations by helping the extremist group move its money.

The Specially Designated Global Terrorist list imposes sanctions on “terrorists and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.”