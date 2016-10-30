KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. report says weak capacity, corruption, funding issues, and insecurity are limiting the Afghan Ministry of Public Works’ ability to maintain Afghanistan’s road infrastructure.
In a new report released Sunday, the U.S. government’s Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction says that without tangible Afghan government action to support needed reforms, the effective management of Afghanistan’s road infrastructure will remain an elusive goal.
SIGAR says that since 2002, USAID and the Defense Department have spent approximately $2.8 billion to construct and repair Afghanistan’s roads and perform capacity-building activities.
Afghan officials have stated to SIGAR that it would cost $100 million annually to carry out the necessary emergency and routine maintenance on Afghanistan’s road infrastructure. However, between 2011 and 2016, the Public Works Ministry received an average of $21.3 million annually.
