HONOLULU — U.S. government attorneys want Hawaii’s lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban paused while a ruling blocking key sections is appealed.
The Department of Justice filed a motion Monday asking U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson to pause proceedings in Hawaii’s lawsuit pending resolution of the government’s appeal.
The government is appealing Watson’s ruling that put an indefinite hold on Trump’s executive order to suspend new visas for people in six Muslim-majority countries and halt the U.S. refugee program.
Hawaii’s attorney general office didn’t immediately comment on the suspension request.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- UW women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors nearing return to Arkansas
According to the motion, it would be helpful to know the outcome of the appeal before proceeding in the lawsuit.
The government wants to suspend upcoming deadlines in the case, including a scheduling hearing set for April 18.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.