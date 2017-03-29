WASHINGTON (AP) — Six people working at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, have been fired for using or possessing illegal drugs.
A State Department official says the firings followed an investigation into allegations of misconduct. The official says those who were embassy employees have been fired and others who were contractors for the embassy have been removed from the contract.
The official is declining to provide details about what led to the investigation. But the infractions are particularly troubling given the yearslong effort by the U.S. to address the narcotics trade in Afghanistan. Opium production is a major source of income for insurgents and the Taliban.
The official wasn’t authorized to discuss personnel situations publicly and requested anonymity.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Knife-wielding man in custody after downtown standoff VIEW
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Trevone Boykin, Colin Kaepernick, and more
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.