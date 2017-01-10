JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States has designated an Indonesian radical network behind an attack in Jakarta as a terrorist group and announced sanctions on four militants in an effort to disrupt Islamic State group operations and recruitment in Australia and Southeast Asia.
The announcements by the Department of State and Treasury Department come after Australian and Indonesian police foiled IS-inspired attacks planned for the holiday season.
The State Department said Tuesday it has designated the IS-affiliated Jamaah Ansharut Daulah as a terrorist group. Its militants are believed responsible for a January 2016 attack in the Indonesian capital that killed eight people including the attackers.
Treasury announced financial sanctions against two Australians, both previously believed killed in the Middle East, and two Indonesians, one of whom is in prison in Indonesia.
