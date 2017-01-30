WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after President Donald Trump issued a statement commemorating the Holocaust that did not mention the murder of Jews, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum has clarified how it defines the Holocaust.
The museum issued a statement Monday that says, “The Holocaust was the systematic, state-sponsored murder of six million Jews by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.” The statement adds that although others were killed by the Nazis, “the elimination of Jews was central to Nazi policy.”
The statement from Trump was issued Friday, which is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (ryns PREE’-bus) said on Sunday that there were no regrets about the statement, arguing that the White House was “not whitewashing anything.”
The statement was criticized by the Anti-Defamation League, among others.
