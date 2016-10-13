WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is moving forward with plans to collect data on how often law enforcement officers use force and how often civilians die in police custody.

The FBI plans to begin a pilot program early next year to gather use-of-force data. The earliest participants would be the largest law enforcement agencies, as well as major federal agencies such as the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

In additional, Attorney General Loretta Lynch has issued a memo to federal law enforcement agencies notifying them of their obligation to report deaths that occur in their custody.