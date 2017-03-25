JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s air force says an American military plane made an emergency landing at an airport in Indonesia’s Aceh province.
Air Vice Marshall Jemi Trisonjaya says the U.S. Air Force plane requested permission to land Friday after one of its four engines failed.
Trisonjaya said Saturday that permission was granted and the Boeing 707 successfully landed at Sultan Iskandar Muda airport in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province. The plane was carrying 20 military personnel to Japan’s Haneda airport from Diego Garcia, an American military base in central Indian Ocean.
Trisonjaya said no one on board the plane was injured.
Most Read Stories
- Rachel Dolezal struggling after racial-identity scandal in Spokane
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- No repeal for 'Obamacare' — a humiliating defeat for Trump VIEW
- Here's where the Seahawks stand in free agency
- Sen. Patty Murray will oppose Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
The cause of the plane’s engine failure was unclear.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.