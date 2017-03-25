JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s air force says an American military plane made an emergency landing at an airport in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

Air Vice Marshall Jemi Trisonjaya says the U.S. Air Force plane requested permission to land Friday after one of its four engines failed.

Trisonjaya said Saturday that permission was granted and the Boeing 707 successfully landed at Sultan Iskandar Muda airport in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province. The plane was carrying 20 military personnel to Japan’s Haneda airport from Diego Garcia, an American military base in central Indian Ocean.

Trisonjaya said no one on board the plane was injured.

The cause of the plane’s engine failure was unclear.