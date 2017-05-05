MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The U.S. military says a service member has been killed in Somalia during an operation against the extremist group al-Shabab.

A statement Friday from the U.S. Africa Command says the service member was killed Thursday during the operation near Barii, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of the capital, Mogadishu.

The statement says U.S. forces were conducting an advise-and-assist mission with Somalia’s military.

Both the United States and Somalia in recent weeks have stepped up efforts against the al-Qaida-linked extremist group. President Donald Trump has approved expanded military operations against al-Shabab there.