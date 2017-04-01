The assessment does not include the March 17 strike against a building in Mosul in which scores, if not hundreds, of civilians were killed, according to Iraqi witnesses. That strike is under investigation.

WASHINGTON — Facing mounting pressure over civilian deaths in U.S. airstrikes, the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria said Saturday that it was likely that at least 229 civilians had been unintentionally killed by its operations since they began in August 2014.

In February, the last month covered by the report and the first full month of the Trump administration, four such civilians were killed, the coalition said. The assessment, issued monthly, therefore does not include the March 17 strike against a building in Mosul in which scores, if not hundreds, of civilians were killed, according to Iraqi witnesses. That strike is under investigation.

The coalition’s overall count is far less than estimates by some human-rights groups. Airwars, a nongovernment organization that monitors reports of civilian casualties in international airstrikes, has asserted that at least 2,831 civilians are likely to have been killed as of March 28 by the coalition’s air attacks since August 2014.

The worries about civilian deaths have grown as Iraqi forces push to take western Mosul from the Islamic State group (ISIS) with the help of U.S. and allied air power, rockets and artillery. President Donald Trump has vowed to step up the fight against the militants, though the basic strategy in Mosul was set by U.S. commanders during the Obama administration.

“We take the issue of civilian casualties seriously, every day, not just when it makes news,” said Col. John J. Thomas, spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East. Thomas added that the command, in an effort to be “fully transparent,” was sharing information on unresolved cases and was even describing episodes that military personnel had reported up the chain of command but that had not received public attention.

Chris Woods, director of Airwars, asserted that while the Central Command had been working to improve its casualty counts, it was still lagging behind. “Certainly, both Centcom and the coalition have put a lot of effort into improving their casualty monitoring process, and we have been in extensive dialogue with them,” Woods said in a telephone interview from London.

“But despite these improved resources, both Centcom and the coalition appear unable to keep up with the number of allegations,” Woods added.

In western Mosul, hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped, and airstrikes are an essential part of the operation. The Iraqi military has suffered enormous casualties — 284 Iraqi troops were killed in the first 37 days of the offensive to take western Mosul — and it depends on U.S. firepower to advance. U.S. military officials also allege that ISIS fighters have herded Iraqi residents into buildings, calculating that escalating civilian deaths would prompt U.S. commanders to slow the pace of airstrikes.

Critics say the firepower that is being applied is so extensive that civilians are being put in danger. During a recent week in Mosul, the U.S.-led coalition carried out attacks with 700 bombs and rockets and 400 more strikes with satellite-guided Himars missiles, according to military officials.

With the United States unwilling to play a major ground-combat role in Iraq and Syria, air power has become increasingly important. Between August 2014 and February 2017, the U.S.-led coalition carried out 18,645 strikes. According to data made public Saturday by the U.S.-led command that is directing the campaign against ISIS, there were 37 reports of possible civilian deaths related to the operation to evict ISIS from the eastern half of Mosul. But 12 of these were deemed upon investigation to be “noncredible.”

In five cases, the command found that the reports of civilian casualties were “credible.” Forty-three cases of possible civilian deaths are still being assessed.

In the March 17 strike in Mosul, which led to the building collapse, U.S. officials have acknowledged that the United States had a role, but said that the munition used should not have been powerful enough to bring down a building. They are examining whether the U.S. strike might have set off a larger blast from explosives set by militants.